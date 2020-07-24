Realme 6i launched in India; first sale set for July 31
The mid-ranger carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB model.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:27 IST
Realme India on Friday launched the Realme 6i, the latest addition to the Realme 6 series that focuses on the mid-range price segment. The key highlights of the device are- a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 48-megapixel quad rear camera, and 30W flash charge.
The Realme 6i has two color variants- Lunar White and Eclipse Black and will be available via Flipkart and realme.com starting from 31st July. The mid-ranger carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB model.
Realme 6i: Specifications
Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080-px); 90.5% screen-to-body ratio
Authentication: Side fingerprint sensor; Face Unlock
Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T (octa-core); Mali G76 GPU
Memory: up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM; 64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB)
Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 10
Battery: 4300mAh; 30W Flash Charge (100% in 55 minutes)
Connecitivity: 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS; USB Type-C; 3.5mm headphone jack
Camera: 48MP AI Quad Camera (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP); 16MP In-display Selfie Camera