Realme 6i launched in India; first sale set for July 31

The mid-ranger carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB model.

Updated: 24-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:27 IST
Realme India on Friday launched the Realme 6i, the latest addition to the Realme 6 series that focuses on the mid-range price segment. The key highlights of the device are- a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 48-megapixel quad rear camera, and 30W flash charge.

The Realme 6i has two color variants- Lunar White and Eclipse Black and will be available via Flipkart and realme.com starting from 31st July. The mid-ranger carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB model.

Realme 6i: Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080-px); 90.5% screen-to-body ratio

Authentication: Side fingerprint sensor; Face Unlock

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T (octa-core); Mali G76 GPU

Memory: up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM; 64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 10

Battery: 4300mAh; 30W Flash Charge (100% in 55 minutes)

Connecitivity: 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS; USB Type-C; 3.5mm headphone jack

Camera: 48MP AI Quad Camera (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP); 16MP In-display Selfie Camera

