Wear OS fall 2020 update to bring speed improvements, new functionalities

Wear OS by Google will be releasing a new OTA update this fall which will completely focus on improving the performance and power of wearables, enabling enhanced experiences throughout the day.

The OTA update will simplify the pairing process, improve SysUI for more intuitive controls for managing different watch modes and workouts, and up to a 20 percent speed improvement in apps' startup time. Furthermore, the update will add new functionalities such as LTE, and boost performance with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ platforms.

"Wearable technologies help people lead healthier lives and connect with important, timely information. Wearables are designed to instantly connect people with what's important throughout the day. That's why we're focused on fundamentals like performance and power," Google wrote in a blog post.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a 40-second handwashing timer has been introduced to ensure that users practice good hygiene. A new weather experience arriving later this year for Wear OS by Google will make it easier to read while on the go, with hourly updates and important alerts to plan your day accordingly.

Google said it is working to bring the best of Android 11 to wearables, further adding that it is improving all essential tools including Android Studio, Kotlin, and Jetpack libraries to make it easier for developers to build wearable apps.