Redmi 9 Prime sold out in less than 9 seconds; next sale set for Aug 24

The Redmi 9 Prime went on sale in India today via Amazon and Mi.com with the next sale to take place on August 24 at 12 pm (noon) through the same channels. According to Xiaomi India head and Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain, today's sale of Redmi 9 Prime was complete in less than 9 seconds.

Today's sale of #Redmi9Prime sold out in less than 9⃣ seconds! 🚀I tried buying one for my family; wasn't fast enough! 🥴😫 Mi Fans, our India factories working very hard to bring more supply next week. 🏭#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi #PrimeTimeAllrounder https://t.co/WEdmCoJeJ9 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 17, 2020

Key highlights of the phone include HD+ IPS Display, Helio G80 chipset, and 5,020 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The budget-friendly phone comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare shades, and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB model priced at Rs 11,999.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor along with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage and packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W USB Type C Fast Charging.

On the camera front, the phone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad rear camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Network and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS/A-GPS; IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.