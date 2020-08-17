Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi 9 Prime sold out in less than 9 seconds; next sale set for Aug 24

The budget-friendly Redmi 9 Prime comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare shades, and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB model priced at Rs 11,999. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:28 IST
Redmi 9 Prime sold out in less than 9 seconds; next sale set for Aug 24

The Redmi 9 Prime went on sale in India today via Amazon and Mi.com with the next sale to take place on August 24 at 12 pm (noon) through the same channels. According to Xiaomi India head and Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain, today's sale of Redmi 9 Prime was complete in less than 9 seconds.

Key highlights of the phone include HD+ IPS Display, Helio G80 chipset, and 5,020 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The budget-friendly phone comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare shades, and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB model priced at Rs 11,999.

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor along with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage and packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W USB Type C Fast Charging.

On the camera front, the phone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad rear camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Network and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS/A-GPS; IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Susanta Singh first Odisha minister to test COVID-19 positive

Odishas Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Bhatli assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus.I have tested pos...

EVage, 1st startup in India to manufacture 'Exoskeleton Structures' for EV, echoes PM Modi's 'Make in India, Make for World' vision

New Delhi India, Aug 17 ANIPRNewswire In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision Atma Nirbhar Bharat, mobility tech start up firm EVage introduces Indias first home-built Exoskeleton Structure that will provide a common platform for ...

Equity indices range-bound but close higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 percent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty 5...

Made in India Galaxy Watch 3 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 3, its first flagship Made in India watch series alongside the Galaxy Buds Live. The watch comes with a rotating bezel, smart reply options, eSIM support, health monitoring features inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020