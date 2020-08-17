Left Menu
With 120W Flash Charge, iQOO 5 Pro battery fully charges in 15 minutes

Shipping for the iQOO5 will begin this month whereas the Pro model will go on sale in September 2020. Both the devices are available for pre-booking in China. There is no information about the international availability of these models.

Updated: 17-08-2020 18:28 IST
Chinese smartphone maker iQOO today introduced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO5, and the iQOO 5 Pro, with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 5G, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and triple-camera array in China.

The iQOO 5 has three memory variants: 8GB+128GB model priced at CNY 3,998 (USD 576), 12GB+128GB model priced at CNY 4,298 (USD 620) and the 12GB+256GB model priced at CNY 4,598 (USD 662). The Pro variant comes in two memory configurations: 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 4,998 (USD 720) and 12GB+256GB model priced at CNY 5,498 (USD 792).

iQOO 5: Specifications

Display: 6.56 inches AMOLED (2376 x 1080-px) with 120Hz refresh rate, 92.6% screen-to-body ratio and 19.8:9 aspect ratio; supports HDR10+

Processor and OS: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core; iQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10.0

Memory: up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage

Front camera: 16MP

Rear camera: 50MP+13MP+13MP; supports EIS video image stabilization, slow motion

Battery: 4500mAh with 55W flash charging

Unlocking: Face Unlock, Fingerprint reader (in-display)

Network and Connectivity: 5G; Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.1; NFC; GPS; USB Type-C

Colors: Star Trace (Blue) and Hao Ying (Grey)

iQOO 5 Pro: Specifications

The iQOO 5 Pro is similar to the non-Pro model except that it features an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS + EIS, 5X optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom as the third shooter. Another difference is that the Pro model packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W Flash Charge that charges the device completely in just 15 minutes.

The Pro model comes in Track Version and Legendary Edition color options and also has a special BMW Edition.

