Google brings Kormo Jobs app to catalyze employment efforts in India

The app will give job seekers access to relevant job openings and interview opportunities while also helping employers (whether from a large corporation or a small enterprise) hire talent that suits their work needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:33 IST
Google brings Kormo Jobs app to catalyze employment efforts in India
Google said that it remains committed to lending support to employment efforts in a post-pandemic world by helping job seekers find credible and promising starts to their careers with the new Kormo Jobs app. Image Credit: ANI

Google is bringing Kormo Jobs Android app to India to connect millions of job seekers with employers and help them discover and apply for jobs in the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app will give job seekers access to relevant job openings and interview opportunities while also helping employers (whether from a large corporation or a small enterprise) hire talent that suits their work needs.

In a blog post, Google wrote, "In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered, with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Businesses of all sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly."

"We are heartened to be able to play a helpful role in facilitating connections to impact lives for the better, including introducing important features like remote interviewing earlier this year to ensure social distancing."

Last year, the search giant introduced Jobs Spot on Google Pay as jobs and career development tool designed specifically for entry-level positions. The tool helped employers like Zomato and Dunzo in finding candidates with the required skills, experience, and location preferences. Now, the tool will also be rebranded as Kormo Jobs to create a consistent experience for users.

Google said that it remains committed to lending support to employment efforts in a post-pandemic world by helping job seekers find credible and promising starts to their careers with the new Kormo Jobs app.

Kormo Jobs: Features

The Kormo Jobs app allows job seekers to build a free digital CV and share it right from the app or apply directly to jobs listed on the app. The app allows users to:

  • Explore fresh jobs from verified employers
  • Track job application progress in real-time
  • Schedule phone interview directly through the app
  • Improve and learn new skills through professional development content designed by Google team and its partners

The app is available for download on Google Play Store.

