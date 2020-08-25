Nokia 5.3 to be launched today with price starting at Rs 13,999

Nokia is all set to launch a couple of devices, including smartphones and feature phones in India today. One of them is the Nokia 5.3 which the company has already confirmed via its official Twitter account.

The most stylish and durable in the room. Nokia 5.3 has always got your back!#Nokia5dot3 pic.twitter.com/WF3gzxsc6o — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 24, 2020

According to the device's listing Nokia India's official website, it will be priced starting at Rs 13,999. The phone will be available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options and Dual SIM and Single SIM models.

Coming to the specifications, the mid-ranger features a 6.55-inch HD+ drop notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has Low Blue Light mode certified by TUV Rheinland for reducing eye strain while using the phone.

Further, the Nokia 5.3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The phone runs Android 10 and is part of the AndroidOne program which means it is Android-11 ready along with regular security updates and software upgrades for two years.

On the camera front, the upcoming phone features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear quad camera array includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with F/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Nokia claims that the AI-assisted 4,000mAh Adaptive Battery on the Nokia 5.3 lasts up to two days. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

For network and connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS; NFC; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 180g.