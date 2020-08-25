Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Nokia 150 comes in Cyan, Red, and Black color options with a price tag of Rs 2,299. The Dual SIM feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, wireless FM, MP3 player, 1,020 mAh battery, VGA camera with flash, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:35 IST
Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details
Image Credit: Nokia

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the launch of two new smartphones, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3, and two feature phones, Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 in India.

Starting today, the Nokia 5.3 is available for pre-booking on Amazon and Nokia.com in two memory variants- 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 15,499. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.55-inch HD+ drop notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 13MP quad rear camera system, 8MP selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 4,000mAh battery. The device will go on sale on September 1 in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options.

In addition, new and existing Jio subscribers buying Nokia 5.3 can avail benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Rs 349 plan.

The Nokia C3 carries a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB +16GB model while the 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 8,999 with pre-booking starting September 10. The entry-level phone comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colors with a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display, Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted ) and a 3,040 mAh battery. The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will go on sale on September 17.

Nokia 150 comes in Cyan, Red, and Black color options with a price tag of Rs 2,299. The Dual SIM feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, wireless FM, MP3 player, 1,020 mAh battery, VGA camera with flash, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs the Series 30+ operating system and supports Bluetooth v3.0 for wireless connectivity.

Nokia 125 has three color variants- Black, White, and Blue and is priced at Rs 1,999. Key highlights of the phone include a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1020 mAh battery, 4MB internal storage, wireless FM, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Starting August 25, the new feature phones will be available for purchase across top retailers and on Nokia.com.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military's top cyber official defends more aggressive stance

The U.S. militarys top cyber official is defending the governments shift toward a more aggressive strategy in cyberspace, saying the mission has evolved over the last decade from a reactive and defensive posture to keep pace with sophistica...

Urban Company announces USD 5 mn-ESOP sale programme

Home services marketplace Urban Company formerly UrbanClap on Tuesday announced an employee stock sale programme - its third and largest to date - worth USD 5 million Rs 37.5 crore. Under the latest programme, more than 180 employees would ...

FOREX-Dollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful US-China phone call

The U.S. dollar fell and the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan rose after the United States and China both hailed a phone call between their senior trade officials as a success. That reaffirmed investors faith that even as diplomatic ties ...

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020