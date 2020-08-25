Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the launch of two new smartphones, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3, and two feature phones, Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 in India.

Starting today, the Nokia 5.3 is available for pre-booking on Amazon and Nokia.com in two memory variants- 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 15,499. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.55-inch HD+ drop notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 13MP quad rear camera system, 8MP selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 4,000mAh battery. The device will go on sale on September 1 in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options.

In addition, new and existing Jio subscribers buying Nokia 5.3 can avail benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Rs 349 plan.

The Nokia C3 carries a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB +16GB model while the 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 8,999 with pre-booking starting September 10. The entry-level phone comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colors with a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display, Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted ) and a 3,040 mAh battery. The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will go on sale on September 17.

Nokia 150 comes in Cyan, Red, and Black color options with a price tag of Rs 2,299. The Dual SIM feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, wireless FM, MP3 player, 1,020 mAh battery, VGA camera with flash, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs the Series 30+ operating system and supports Bluetooth v3.0 for wireless connectivity.

Nokia 125 has three color variants- Black, White, and Blue and is priced at Rs 1,999. Key highlights of the phone include a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 1020 mAh battery, 4MB internal storage, wireless FM, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Starting August 25, the new feature phones will be available for purchase across top retailers and on Nokia.com.