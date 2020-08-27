Left Menu
LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

The LG Velvet features 3D arc edges and a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9.

Updated: 27-08-2020 09:38 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch its new smartphone, LG VELVET, in Latin America next month. The phone was launched back in May 2020 in South Korea with a price tag of KRW 899,800 (USD 760) and later expanded to 16 more countries.

The LG Velvet will arrive in Mexico on September 10, followed by Brazil on September 17. The smartphone will also be released in other LatAm countries including Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Panama in October and Argentina in November.

The phone has both 5G and 4G variants, but only the 4G model will make its debut in Latin America in view of the regional mobile communication environment, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

LG Velvet: Specifications

The LG Velvet features 3D arc edges and a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9.

The 5G model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform while the 4G model, as per the company's German website, is powered by Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs the Android 10 operating system.

There is a triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and wireless charging. Connectivity options onboard the 4G model include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include a 3D sound system, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 Water and Dust Resistance.

