You can soon make video calls from Android TV with Google Duo

Google's video chat app Duo will soon be rolled out to Android TV, allowing users to make one-on-one and group calls from the big screen and if the TV doesn't have a camera users can plug in a USB camera. The feature will be available in the coming weeks in Beta.

"In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks," Google wrote in a blog post.

Not just TVs, Google Duo and Meet will also work with Nest Hub Max smart display. Just by saying "Hey Google, join my next meeting" or "Hey Google, start a group call" users can join a video call from their Assistant-enabled smart display. Last week, the search giant announced that starting this fall, Hub Max users will also be able to access high-quality Zoom video meetings with hands-free controls.

In its blog post, Google also highlighted other ways to create a better meeting experience such as pairing up Meet and Cast for simplifying distance learning and teaching. Apart from this, the search giant also reiterated how the Acer Chromebase and ASUS Remote Meet Kit from Google Meet hardware can transform work-from-home space into a dedicated home office.

"2020 may go down as the year of the video call. It has become an indispensable tool, one we all use more than we likely would have imagined. Video calls aren't going anywhere. But with new developments from Meet + Cast, Duo, Android TV, Nest Hub Max and Google Meet hardware, they can be a little more enjoyable," said Google.