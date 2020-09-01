Motorola launches another budget 5G phone with 2-day battery life

HIGHLIGHT 21:9 ultra-wide screen

HDR10

48M rear quad-cam

5G

Android 10

It has been less than two months since Motorola announced the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone for EUR 399. Now delivering on its affordable 5G commitment, the company is back with yet another budget phone with 5G connectivity i.e. the Motorola One 5G.

While the company hasn't revealed the exact availability date and pricing details, the all-new Motorola One 5G will be coming soon to AT&T in the United States, it said in a blog post.

Motorola One 5G: Specs and features

The Motorola One 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone has a side fingerprint reader which is integrated into the power button and supports Face Unlock for biometric authentication.

Talking about the performance, the device is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 15W or 20W fast-charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One 5G boasts a dual selfie camera system that includes a 16MP main shooter with Quad Pixel technology and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. At the back, the phone features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens with ring flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Vision mode, shot optimization, slow-mo, HDR, High-res zoom and many other features.

For network and connectivity, the phone supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5), USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5 mm headset jack. The device runs Android 10 with the company's My UX skin on top.