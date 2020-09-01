OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update to its latest mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, in India and globally. The latest update is arriving with the build number 10.5.6.AC01DA for Indian models and 10.5.6.AC01AA​ in global models and will shortly arrive in Europe with build number 10.5.6.AC01BA.

The OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings a lot of improvements including in system stability, Bluetooth connection and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said in a post on the community forum.

The update can be checked manually by heading over to phone's Settings > System > System updates

Here's the complete changelog for the Oneplus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.6 update:

System

Improved system stability

Camera

Optimized image stabilization performance

Power

Improved general power consumption

Bluetooth

Improved Bluetooth connection stability

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The phone boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup and a left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Further, the mid-range device is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.