OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:24 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update to its latest mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, in India and globally. The latest update is arriving with the build number 10.5.6.AC01DA for Indian models and 10.5.6.AC01AA in global models and will shortly arrive in Europe with build number 10.5.6.AC01BA.
The OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings a lot of improvements including in system stability, Bluetooth connection and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said in a post on the community forum.
The update can be checked manually by heading over to phone's Settings > System > System updates
Here's the complete changelog for the Oneplus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.6 update:
System
- Improved system stability
Camera
- Optimized image stabilization performance
Power
- Improved general power consumption
Bluetooth
- Improved Bluetooth connection stability
As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The phone boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup and a left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.
Further, the mid-range device is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.
