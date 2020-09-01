Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow

The OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings a lot of improvements including in system stability, Bluetooth connection and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said in a post on the community forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:24 IST
OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update to its latest mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, in India and globally. The latest update is arriving with the build number 10.5.6.AC01DA for Indian models and 10.5.6.AC01AA​ in global models and will shortly arrive in Europe with build number 10.5.6.AC01BA.

The OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings a lot of improvements including in system stability, Bluetooth connection and power consumption. As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of OnePlus Nord users will receive it. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, the company said in a post on the community forum.

The update can be checked manually by heading over to phone's Settings > System > System updates

Here's the complete changelog for the Oneplus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.6 update:

System

  • Improved system stability

Camera

  • Optimized image stabilization performance

Power

  • Improved general power consumption

Bluetooth

  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The phone boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup and a left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Further, the mid-range device is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

European shares open higher ahead of manufacturing, inflation data

European shares opened higher on Tuesday after clocking small gains in August, but sentiment was shaky ahead of key economic readings that are likely to indicate an uneven recovery from the coronavirus.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose ...

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, and some damage and minor landslides were reported in areas near the epicenter, according to local media.A n...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020