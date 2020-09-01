Left Menu
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G launched in China; now up for pre-order

The Realme X7 Pro features a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Realme X7 series has finally arrived in China and is now available for pre-order. The 5G-enabled phones, Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro come with AMOLED display, Dimensity chipsets, 65W fast-charging technology, and 64-megapixel quad-camera system.

The Realme X7 Pro has three color options and three storage variants- the 6GB+128GB model, the 8GB+128GB model and the 8GB+256GB model, priced at CNY 2,199 (approx. Rs 23,500), CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 26,700) and CNY 3,199 (approx. Rs 34,100), respectively. The device will be shipped starting September 15.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 is available for pre-order in two memory configurations- 6GB+128GB model priced at CNY 1,799 (approx. Rs 19,200) and the 8GB+128GB model priced at CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 25,600). The phone will go on sale on September 7.

Realme X7: Specs and features

The Realme X7 boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with Mali-G57 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

As for the cameras, the device houses a rear quad-cam system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Additional features include super night scene, Movie mode, HDR, UIS and UIS Max video super anti-shake and 4K/30fps video recording. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.5 aperture and 85-degree FOV.

The phone runs realme UI on top of Android 10. Further, the Realme X7 supports 65W fast-charging that fully charges the phone's 4,300mAh battery in just 33 minutes

Realme X7 Pro: Specs and features

The phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write.

X7 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an 80-degree FOV and a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor at the back. The main rear camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports super night scene 4.0, HDR, super dark video, 4K / 30fps, 60fps video recording, movie mode and other features.

The Realme X7 Pro supports WiFi 6, NFC and 65W fast-charging technology that takes 35 minutes to fully charge the phone's 4,500mAh battery.

