Oppo F17 Pro arrives with six cameras, sAMOLED display; pre-order begins today

Sporting an ultra-sleek body of 7.48mm, the Oppo F17 Pro has finally arrived as Oppo F-Series' slimmest phone yet. The phone was launch alongside the Oppo F17 and is now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White color options and a single 8GB+128GB storage model priced at Rs. 22,990. The device will go on sale starting September 7. Pre-book offers include flat Rs 1, 500 Instant Discount on PhonePe, up to Rs 1,500 Instant Discount on Bank of Baroda credit card and No-Cost EMI starting at Rs 2,555/month.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel high resolution and a 20:9 Aspect Ratio. It sports a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology fully charges the phone's 4,000mAh battery in 53 minutes.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F17 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080P slo-mo video recording at 120fps, Bokeh video, Ultra Steady Video, Night Mode and more features.

For network and connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port and 3.5mm earphone jack. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader and supports Hi-Res Audio.