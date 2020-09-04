After PUBG ban, nCore to launch homegrown FAU:G game with Galwan valley backdrop in Oct

Bengaluru-based nCore Games on Friday said it will launch FAU:G, a multiplayer action game that has been developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, days after the government banned popular mobile game PUBG. FAU:G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'.

nCore Games will launch the game at the end of October in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for supporting homegrown apps and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a statement said. "The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to, in teams of 5, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil," it added.

The game's first level will be set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases, the statement said, adding that the game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. On Wednesday, the government announced blocking 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. This is in addition to the 59 apps with Chinese links that were banned in June on similar grounds.

Homegrown apps across segments like short videos and document scanning have seen downloads and usage zooming manifold post the ban in June. nCore Games said 20 per cent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust.

Bharat Ke Veer Trust was conceptualised by Akshay Kumar and is under the the Ministry of Home Affairs to support the families of India's armed forces martyrs, it added. "For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I'm hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar," Kumar said.

FAU:G is already trending on Twitter with thousands of 33,900 tweets. Vishal Gondal, nCore Games Co-Founder and Chairman, said FAU:G will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.

"nCore team has in depth experience in different genres specially midcore games. We managed genre defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. "We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. nCore has an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing," Dayanidhi MG, Co-Founder and CEO of nCore Games, said.