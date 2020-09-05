Telangana cops bust inter-state fuel pilfering gang, 13 held

Thirteen members of an inter-state gang involved in tampering with fuel dispensing machine software at various petrol stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, thereby causing loss of crores of rupees to consumers, were arrested on Saturday, officials said. Those arrested included some petrol station owners, an official press release said, adding that seven people were absconding.

The gang's modus operandi was to deliver less quantity of fuel to customers by tampering with the software. "The (main) accused SK Basha purchased manipulated chips and software and started programming and installation of the same in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through different mediators in connivance with the fuel station owners and thereby causing heavy loss to the consumers in both the states to the tune of crores of rupees," it said.

The kingpin of the gang used to install the manipulated chips only in one of the fuel dispensing machines which were used to fill tanks of vehicles. The other pumps were used to fill bottles and other containers so that the public did not know about the fraud, it added.