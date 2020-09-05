Left Menu
The Redmi Smart Band features a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT color display (122 x 220 pixels) with more than 70 personalized watch faces and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It supports five exercise modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking along with health tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and idle alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:16 IST
Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?
Mi Band 5 (L) and Redmi Smart Band (R)

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have already been launched in China and are now gearing up to enter the Indian market.

The Mi Band 5 is tipped to launch alongside the Mi Watch Revolve in the Indian market and past launch schedules suggest that the popular fitness band will arrive in September.

Mi Band 5: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display (126 x 294), approximately 20 percent larger than that of Mi Smart Band 4. The 5ATM waterproof watch offers more than 100 watch faces including fifty-four IP featured themes.

Health monitoring features include Personal activity intelligence (PAI), 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle prediction function with notifications, stress monitoring and breathing training. The fitness band supports 11 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, swimming pool, exercise, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, to name a few.

Additional watch functions include Find My Phone, incoming call notification, message alerts, weather forecast, idle alerts, remote photo taking, music playback, Bluetooth and more.

The Mi Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge in the power-saving mode and up to 14 days in the normal mode. Further, it supports a magnetic snap-on charging solution.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is expected to be priced around Rs 2,499 in India.

Redmi Smart Band: Specs and features

The Redmi Smart Band (Chinese version) features a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT color display (122 x 220 pixels) with more than 70 personalized watch faces and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It supports five exercise modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking along with health tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and idle alerts.

The fitness tracker is equipped with a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It features a built-in USB charging port that charges the band in 2 hours. Additional watch functions include app notifications, music control, incoming call display, Bluetooth, weather forecast, among others.

The Redmi Smart Band is expected to be priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 in India.

