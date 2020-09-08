Left Menu
Read Along by Google features improved; content library refreshed

In line with its commitment to foundational literacy, the search giant announced that starting today, the Read Along app will have a refreshed look for the content library which now has more than 700 unique books across all languages. Additionally, feature improvements will make it easier for multilingual kids to switch languages or get phonics support when they tap a word.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Google today reiterated its focus on the universal development of foundational literacy skills with Read Along, a free speech based Android app to help kids improve reading skills.

"As India embarks upon the NEP 2020 led FLN mission, we are committed to working with individuals, schools, corporate partners, NGOs and governments to help every child achieve their full potential," Google India wrote in a blog post.

An internal analysis conducted by Google found that after reading 100 mins on the Read Along app, formerly Bolo, beginner readers (those who read at a speed of less than 45 correct words per minute) see an improvement from 38 percent to 88 percent in their oral reading fluency.

Image Credit: Google Play Store

In line with its commitment to foundational literacy, the search giant announced that starting today, the Read Along app will have a refreshed look for the content library which now has more than 700 unique books across all languages. Additionally, feature improvements will make it easier for multilingual kids to switch languages or get phonics support when they tap a word.

Further, Google is working on features to aid comprehension and give educators the ability to create student reading groups and track progress in addition to making the app more accessible in the landscape mode.

Google has collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department on Mission Prerna and NGOs like CSF, KEF, Pratham, Saajha, among others to reach needy students and help every child achieve their full potential.

