Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India; first sale set of Sept 9

Redmi, an independent brand of Xiaomi, launched its first fitness band in India today. The Redmi Smart Band features a color display, 24x7 heart-rate monitoring function, multiple sport modes and a 14-day battery with an integrated USB charger.

The Redmi Smart Band will be offered in Green, Black, Orange and Blue color options at a price tag of Rs 1,599. The fitness band will go on sale on September 9 at 1 PM via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Homes and retail outlets across the country.

Specs and features

The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 5ATM waterproof design and 1.08-inch LCD color touch screen with a 128x220 RGB resolution and an array of personalized watch faces (50+). It packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge and is chargeable directly from an in-built USB port in just two hours.

For health and fitness tracking, the band offers five specialized sport modes such as power walking, exercise, cycling, treadmill and outdoor running along with various health tracking features including 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, sleep cycle monitor and idle alerts when the user is inactive for too long.

Other notable features include real-time notification alerts, remote smartphone music control, weather forecast, phone locator, Do Not Disturb mode and alarm, among others. The band is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 or above and works with Xiaomi Wear on Play store (Android) and Xiaomi Wear Lite on App store (iOS).