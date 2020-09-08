Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India; first sale set of Sept 9

The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 5ATM waterproof design and 1.08-inch LCD color touch screen with a 128x220 RGB resolution and an array of personalized watch faces (50+). It packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge and is chargeable directly from an in-built USB port in just two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:39 IST
Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India; first sale set of Sept 9

Redmi, an independent brand of Xiaomi, launched its first fitness band in India today. The Redmi Smart Band features a color display, 24x7 heart-rate monitoring function, multiple sport modes and a 14-day battery with an integrated USB charger.

The Redmi Smart Band will be offered in Green, Black, Orange and Blue color options at a price tag of Rs 1,599. The fitness band will go on sale on September 9 at 1 PM via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Homes and retail outlets across the country.

Specs and features

The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 5ATM waterproof design and 1.08-inch LCD color touch screen with a 128x220 RGB resolution and an array of personalized watch faces (50+). It packs a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge and is chargeable directly from an in-built USB port in just two hours.

For health and fitness tracking, the band offers five specialized sport modes such as power walking, exercise, cycling, treadmill and outdoor running along with various health tracking features including 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, sleep cycle monitor and idle alerts when the user is inactive for too long.

Other notable features include real-time notification alerts, remote smartphone music control, weather forecast, phone locator, Do Not Disturb mode and alarm, among others. The band is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 or above and works with Xiaomi Wear on Play store (Android) and Xiaomi Wear Lite on App store (iOS).

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

Angela Lopez hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker. But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school. They are wa...

Ntshavheni calls on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action by actively promoting black hair products that are manufactured by black, women, and youth-owned small businesses.A non-ra...

FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

The euro-dollar exchange rate drifted lower as traders bid their time on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Banks post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings from London of a no-deal Brexit kept sterling on the slide. T...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020