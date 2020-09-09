Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against "Fortnite" creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system. Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since August, when the maker of the popular game launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent what it called Apple's monopolistic practices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 00:25 IST
Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against "Fortnite" creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.

Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since August, when the maker of the popular game launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent what it called Apple's monopolistic practices. Apple's App Store requires developers to use Apple's payment system and pay a 30% commission. Apple blocked Epic's ability to distribute updates or new apps through the App Store, and Epic sued Apple alleging that its App Store practices violate antitrust laws. The court allowed Apple to block Epic from distributing new titles as the case plays out, but the existing version of "Fortnite" still works, as does Epic's payment system.

Apple had said it would allow "Fortnite" back into the store if Epic removed the direct payment feature to comply with its developer agreement. But Epic has refused, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS." Apple's filing on Tuesday asks for monetary damages for Epic's payment system, seeking "restitution and disgorgement of all earnings, profits, compensation, benefits, and other ill-gotten gains obtained by Epic as a result of its conduct."

Apple did not specify how much money it was seeking over the payment feature. The company also asked for damages for harm to its reputation from frustrated "Fortnite" players and a public relations campaign Epic launched against Apple, which included a parody of Apple's "1984" television commercial and a playable apple-headed character called "Tart Tycoon" that bears some resemblance to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. Apple also sought a court order that would force Epic to disable its own payment system in "Fortnite" on Apple devices.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

President Donald Trump has sought to claim the mantle of environmental steward as he announced an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlighted conservation projects in Florida. But his administration has overturned or weakened nu...

Astros activate Bregman prior to doubleheader vs. A's

The Houston Astros activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list prior to Tuesdays doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. Bregman missed the previous 17 games after sustaining a right hamstring injury against the Colorado ...

US STOCKS-Stocks end lower as tech swoon persists, Tesla in historic drop

U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as heavyweight technology names extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock wa...

Qiagen readies launch of rapid COVID-19 antigen test

German diagnostic test maker Qiagen on Tuesday said it planned to launch a COVID-19 antigen test that can provide results in 15 minutes and test about 30 samples in an hour.The company said it will launch two versions of the antigen test, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020