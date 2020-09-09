Left Menu
Realme Watch S Pro full specs, live images leaked ahead of launch

Health and fitness tracking features onboard the Realme Watch S Pro include step counter, dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen level and auto-identification of basic activities like walking and running.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:23 IST
Image Credit: MySmartprice

Last week, Realme teased a couple of devices including the Narzo 20 Series, Buds Air Pro and Watch S Pro at the IFA 2020 event. Now the Realme Watch S Pro has appeared on the FCC certification website, revealing live images and key specifications ahead of the official unveiling.

Mysmartprice shared the live images and a screenshot of the FCC document along with the user manual of the new smartwatch. The user manual reveals that the Realme Watch S Pro will feature a round dial and a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. There are two buttons on the watch frame.

The watch packs a 420mAh battery with Power Saving Mode. It's clear from the user manual that the watch does not support wireless charging. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth and has in-built GPS and GLONASS. Health and fitness tracking features include step counter, dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen level and auto-identification of basic activities like walking and running.

Other notable features include call notification, Find your phone, remote smartphone camera and music control. Sensors onboard the Realme Watch S Pro are accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, ambient light sensor, and a capacitive touch sensor.

The Realme Watch S Pro will be launched later this year.

