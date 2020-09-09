Apple TV app now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada, Vizio announced on Tuesday. Customers can also subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free, and on-demand directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

Additionally, VIZIO SmartCast TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent over 1,00,000 movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. VIZIO customers can also enjoy Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on SmartCast TVs. With AirPlay 2, VIZIO customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their VIZIO SmartCast TV. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their SmartCast TV using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

"With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service," Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO said in a statement. "Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels, and programming from their TV," he added. (ANI)