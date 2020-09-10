Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary statistician C R Rao turns 100

Describing him as an institution builder, DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said Rao trained generations of scientists, mathematicians and statisticians. The country and the world will always be indebted to Prof Rao for his pioneering contributions to the field of statistics,” Sharma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:04 IST
Legendary statistician C R Rao turns 100
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eminent statistician and mathematician C R Rao, known for his path-breaking contributions to the field of statistics, turned 100 on Thursday. The Department of Science and Technology felicitated him on Wednesday and the event was virtually attended by top scientists, mathematicians and statisticians. Describing him as an institution builder, DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said Rao trained generations of scientists, mathematicians and statisticians. "While there are different verticals (fields) in science, statistics is a horizontal that cuts through all these lines," Sharma said. Sharma said data is the "new water" and the future is going to revolve around it. Industry 4.0 and beyond is all about creating data, analysing data, building on data and making great discoveries with it, he said. "Prof. C R Rao was working on the science of data 70 years ago and was much ahead of his times. He is not only a scientist but also an institution builder. The country and the world will always be indebted to Prof Rao for his pioneering contributions to the field of statistics," Sharma said. Born on September 10, 1920 in Huvinahadagali, Karnataka, Rao completed his MA degree in mathematics at Andhra University. He did his MA degree in statistics from Calcutta University in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Rao is known for concepts like 'Cramer Rao inequality', 'Rao Blackwellisation' and 'Rao metric'. He also worked at the Indian Statistical Institute for 40 years. Later, he moved to the USA and worked for another 25 years at the University of Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania State University. Rao is the author of around 475 research papers published in prestigious journals and 11 books. He also founded the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS) in Hyderabad. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said Rao's work has immensely benefited the country. "Some of Prof. CR Rao's work has had deep impact on genetics and that has great influence on the work we do now," VijayRaghavan said. Bimal Roy, Chairman, National Statistical Commission, recalled that Rao's understanding of statistics as a subject was not limited to that field alone, but he looked at it to find solutions in the other disciplines as well. Recalling his interaction with Rao in early 2000, Shekhar Mande, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said when the legendary statistician came to Hyderabad, the scientific community in the city organised a lot of conferences.

"The scientific community in Hyderabad was pretty excited. He sat through all the conferences, including one in which I presented a paper, taking keen interest in them," Mande said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People must take course in criminal trial before joining journalism, remarks HC

People must take a course in criminal trial and then get into journalism, was how an annoyed Delhi High Court remarked while expressing displeasure over the alleged parallel investigation being run by journalist Arnab Goswami on his TV chan...

Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP...

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...

EPL denies Newcastle's claim Saudi-led takeover was rejected

The English Premier League has contested Newcastles assertion that a Saudi-led takeover of the club had been rejected, saying on Thursday it could still proceed if further information on the proposed new owners is provided. Newcastle on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020