OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 7T Series get Rs 3,000 discount; Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord

Further, the OnePlus Nord is also getting an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit or Debit Card EMI. Not just smartphones but the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are also getting Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:25 IST
OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 7T Series get Rs 3,000 discount; Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 7T. Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

OnePlus has announced an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on its four flagship devices including the OnePlus 7T, OnePus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Customers can avail the offer only on transactions made using ICICI Bank credit cards and Credit or Debit Card EMI.

Further, the OnePlus Nord is also getting an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit or Debit Card EMI. Not just smartphones but the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are also getting Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

The offer on all the above-mentioned devices is valid from September 10th to October 9th, 2020 and is available on Amazon India, Amazon App and OnePlus India official website.

OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro: Specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset paired with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It houses a 48MP quad-camera module and a 4,510 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging and 30W Wireless Charging support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three color options- Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue and is priced starting at Rs 54,999.

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features the same chipset as in the Pro variant. It is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging support. As for cameras, the phone houses a 48MP triple camera system at the back and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Priced starting Rs 44,999, the OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow color options.

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro: Specs

The OnePlus 7T Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor coupled with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The phone packs a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging support and a 48-megapixel ultrawide triple camera system. The OnePlus 7T Pro is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options and is priced starting Rs 47,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is armored with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The phone is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The phone comes Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver and carries a price tag of Rs 34,999.

OnePlus Nord: Specs

Key highlights of the OnePlus sports include a 6.44-inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48 MP quad camera with OIS, 32-megapixel selfie snapper and a 4,115 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord has two color options- Blue Marble and Gray Onyx and is priced starting at Rs 27,999.

