Zoom's mobile and desktop apps now support two-factor authentication

Video-conferencing giant Zoom has added two-factor authentication (2FA) to its desktop and mobile applications, giving users the option of adding an extra layer of security to their account beyond a standard password.

11-09-2020
Zoom logo. Image Credit: ANI

"Two-Factor Authentication identifies online users by requiring them to present two or more pieces of evidence, or credentials, that authenticate their ownership of the account, such as something the user knows (a password or pin), something the user owns (a smart card or mobile device), or something the user has (fingerprints, voice)," the company said in a blog post.

With Zoom's 2FA, users have the option to use authentication apps that support Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol (such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP), or have Zoom send a code via SMS or phone call, as the second factor of the account authentication process. (ANI)

