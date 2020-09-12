Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. It's been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitness band in India yet.

Though the Mi Band 5 is available in other South Asian markets including Pakistan and China, the band is yet to make its way into the Indian market. In June, the device with the model number 'XMSH10HM' was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and in late August teased a new fitness band hinting that its launch in India could be imminent and thereafter the device was tipped to launch alongside the Watch Revolve smartwatch.

We also discussed in our previous article that the Mi Band 5, as is evident from the past launch schedules of the company, will be launched in September. That may mean we won't have to wait long to see the latest and most popular fitness band from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with more than 100 themed watch faces that can be customized according to the users' needs. The band has 5ATM water resistance.

The Mi Band 5 band offers 11 professional sports modes including outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling, walking, treadmill, freestyle, indoor cycling, jump rope, yoga, elliptical and rowing machine. It comes with PPG biosensors for 24-hour smart heart rate monitoring and sends vibrating reminders when the heart rate is too high. Further, it supports 24-hour sleep monitoring, personal activity intelligence, stress monitoring, guided breathing exercises, and women's health tracking.

It packs a 125mAh battery that lasts up to 14-days in normal mode and 20-days in power-saving mode with a magnetic snap-on charging solution. Other functions include remote picture taking, find phone, call reminder, do not disturb mode, Bluetooth 5.0, weather forecast, and OTA upgrade, among others.

The Mi Band 5 is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It comes in six color options (straps)- Yellow, Teal, Navy Blue, Mint Green, Orange and Black.