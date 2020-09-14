Samsung, d’strict partner to showcase unlimited potential of SMART signage

Samsung has collaborated with d'strict, a Seoul-based digital design company to bring their expertise together to create and showcase new media art projects on its SMART LED signages, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The collaboration seeks to leverage an eye-catching content and groundbreaking digital media technologies to create never-before-seen visual experiences and showcase the unlimited potential of digital signage. The new public media art projects will be presented through Samsung's digital signages installed at global landmarks around the world, including Times Square in New York City and Duomo Cathedral in Milan

Commenting on the collaboration, Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, "this partnership will help bring to life many opportunities for Samsung SMART signage beyond simple information delivery and will help businesses consider the possibilities of using these displays as a media art platform."

"This partnership is aligned with our broader user experience Screens Everywhere vision and will showcase enhanced content on the latest display technology," he further added.

The South Korean technology giant said that the partnership is inspired by the positive response to d'strict's captivating design on its cutting-edge SMART signage and will push the digital signage industry forward with an entirely new visual experience.