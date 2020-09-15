Left Menu
Now you can watch videos with friends on Facebook Messenger

Facebook says every day there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger. So, this new feature will help users spend quality time with friends and feel as close to an in-person experience as possible.

15-09-2020
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook Messenger has added a new feature called Watch Together that will allow you to view Facebook Watch videos with your friends and family whilst seeing their reactions in real-time.

Watch Together is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on iOS and Android.

"Earlier this year, we rolled out several new tools to help you stay more connected with your friends and family, no matter where they are. And today, we're announcing Watch Together so you can enjoy Facebook Watch videos with your friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Facebook says every day there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger. So, this new feature will help users spend quality time with friends and feel as close to an in-person experience as possible.

Image Credit: Facebook

To use Watch Together, you just need to start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room then swipe up to access the menu and select the option. You will see multiple categories such as Suggested, TV & Movies, Watched or Uploaded for watching the content of your choice. While Messenger video call allows up to eight people at a time, Rooms allows for up to 50 people.

