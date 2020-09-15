DCC likely to discuss data security, network trials limitation on Sep 19

The Digital Communication Commission, the apex decision-making body of the telecom department, is likely to take up the issue of data security and ownership in its meeting scheduled for September 19. The commission may also discuss the limitations recommended by the telecom regulator Trai on network testing following concerns raised by incumbent players over pan-India free service being provided by Reliance Jio for a long time during network testing. "Recommendation made by Trai on data privacy, security and ownership, network testing for commercial services and penalty on telecom operators for violation of norms in border areas are likely to be discussed by the DCC in the upcoming meeting," a source told PTI. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in its recommendation around data privacy, security and ownership had said that rules for the protection of personal data in the telecom space are not sufficient and suggested that consumers be given the right to choice, consent and to be forgotten to safeguard their privacy.

Trai has suggested that all entities in the digital ecosystem including telecom operators should transparently disclose the information about the privacy breaches on their websites along with the actions taken for mitigation, and preventing such breaches in future. The regulator had recommended that companies should not use meta-data to identify users and should disclose any data breaches. It stated that each user owns his/her personal data and information submitted to any entity and entities controlling and processing user data are "mere custodians" and all of them should be brought under a data protection framework.

Trai had recommended that a framework should be notified for telecommunication sector on the basis of the Electronic Consent Framework developed by MeitY and on lines of the master direction for data fiduciary (account aggregator) issued by Reserve Bank of India. The recommendations were opposed by Indian mobile devices body ICEA and internet companies industry body IAMAI. Besides data related matters, the DCC may discuss provision for extension of telecom network period beyond 90 days and a penalty for violation of rules by telecom operators in respect of mobile services in border areas.