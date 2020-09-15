Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCC likely to discuss data security, network trials limitation on Sep 19

"Recommendation made by Trai on data privacy, security and ownership, network testing for commercial services and penalty on telecom operators for violation of norms in border areas are likely to be discussed by the DCC in the upcoming meeting," a source told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:28 IST
DCC likely to discuss data security, network trials limitation on Sep 19

The Digital Communication Commission, the apex decision-making body of the telecom department, is likely to take up the issue of data security and ownership in its meeting scheduled for September 19. The commission may also discuss the limitations recommended by the telecom regulator Trai on network testing following concerns raised by incumbent players over pan-India free service being provided by Reliance Jio for a long time during network testing. "Recommendation made by Trai on data privacy, security and ownership, network testing for commercial services and penalty on telecom operators for violation of norms in border areas are likely to be discussed by the DCC in the upcoming meeting," a source told PTI. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in its recommendation around data privacy, security and ownership had said that rules for the protection of personal data in the telecom space are not sufficient and suggested that consumers be given the right to choice, consent and to be forgotten to safeguard their privacy.

Trai has suggested that all entities in the digital ecosystem including telecom operators should transparently disclose the information about the privacy breaches on their websites along with the actions taken for mitigation, and preventing such breaches in future. The regulator had recommended that companies should not use meta-data to identify users and should disclose any data breaches. It stated that each user owns his/her personal data and information submitted to any entity and entities controlling and processing user data are "mere custodians" and all of them should be brought under a data protection framework.

Trai had recommended that a framework should be notified for telecommunication sector on the basis of the Electronic Consent Framework developed by MeitY and on lines of the master direction for data fiduciary (account aggregator) issued by Reserve Bank of India. The recommendations were opposed by Indian mobile devices body ICEA and internet companies industry body IAMAI. Besides data related matters, the DCC may discuss provision for extension of telecom network period beyond 90 days and a penalty for violation of rules by telecom operators in respect of mobile services in border areas.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK says following court case of Zimbabwe journalist

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was following the court case in Zimbabwe of journalist Hopewell Chinono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwas government.Following journalist Hopewell Chinonos cour...

Oracle-Tiktok deal to get Trump approval on Tuesday - CNBC

Oracle Corps deal to be a technology provider to ByteDances TikTok will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing sources. httpscnb.cx3ki3JqeOracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ...

Customized My Stamp on Anti Satellite Missile launch released

A Customized My Stamp on Indias First Anti Satellite Missile A-SAT launch was released by Department of Posts on the occasion of Engineers Day today in the august presence of Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor NSA.On the direction o...

India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects 'fictitious map'

India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a fictitious map showing Indian territories as part of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020