All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Under the hood, the Apple Watch SE packs S5 dual-core System in Package (SiP), making it 2x faster than the Watch Series 3. It runs the watchOS 7 that brings new watch face options and health and fitness features including low-range VO2 Max for measuring blood oxygen level, sleep tracking, and automatic handwashing detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:04 IST
All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE
Image Credit: Apple

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter along with several safety capabilities including fall detection and Emergency SOS.

The Apple Watch SE GPS model is priced starting at USD279 and is available for pre-order at apple.com and Apple Store app and will be released on September 18 in the US, Puerto Rico, and 27 other countries and regions. The Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular model starts at USD329 and will go on sale on Sept 18 in the US, Puerto Rico, and 21 other markets.

In India, the Apple Watch SE GPS model carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 while the GPS+Cellular model is priced at Rs 33,990. As of now, the company has not revealed the exact availability date for India.

It comes in 40mm and 44mm case options and three case finishes- Gold, Silver and Space Gray which the company says are made of 100 percent recycled aluminum and are compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the newly-launched Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop.

Apple Watch SE: Specs and Features

The all-new Apple Watch SE sports the same design and larger Retina Display as the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Under the hood, the watch packs S5 dual-core System in Package (SiP), making it 2x faster than the Watch Series 3. It runs the watchOS 7 that brings new watch face options and health and fitness features including low-range VO2 Max for measuring blood oxygen level, sleep tracking, and automatic handwashing detection.

The Apple Watch SE offers dozens of workouts to tap into, including running, walking, yoga, cycling, high-intensity interval training, and dance. Users can raise their hands to see metrics like distance, pace, laps, cadence, calories burned, and heart rate.

The watchOS 7 introduces a new feature called Family Setup (GPS+Cellular models) that allows kids and older family members of a family to enjoy the benefits of the Apple Watch even if they don't have an iPhone. Kids can access Emergency SOS, Activity rings and a new Schooltime mode that will help them stay focused while learning.

Image Credit: Apple

For personal safety, users can use the Emergency SOS feature to quickly and easily call for help and alert emergency services whenever needed and while traveling the cellular model users can also make international calls to emergency services. Further, the Fall Detection function analyses the wrist trajectory and impact acceleration when a user falls and sends an alert which can be either dismissed or can be used to initiate a call to emergency services.

The Apple Watch SE also features the new and always-on altimeter that provides real-time elevation and a built-in compass that provides better directions and compass heading. The cellular model, users can even make a call, send an e-mail and get turn-by-turn directions using Maps.

Videos

