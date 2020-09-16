Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

The government also said two Malaysian businessmen, Wong Ong Hua, 46, and Ling Yang Ching, 32, were charged with conspiring with two of the Chinese hackers to profit from computer intrusions targeting videogame companies in the United States, France, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. The Justice Department said the pair operated through a Malaysian firm called SEA Gamer Mall.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:07 IST
U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort.

Federal prosecutors said five Chinese nationals had been charged with hacking more than 100 companies in the United States and abroad, including software development companies, computer manufacturers, telecommunications providers, social media companies, video game companies, nonprofit organizations, universities, think-tanks as well as foreign governments and pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong. The government also said two Malaysian businessmen, Wong Ong Hua, 46, and Ling Yang Ching, 32, were charged with conspiring with two of the Chinese hackers to profit from computer intrusions targeting videogame companies in the United States, France, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

The Justice Department said the pair operated through a Malaysian firm called SEA Gamer Mall. Messages left with the company were not immediately returned. Messages sent to email addresses allegedly maintained by the hackers also received no immediate response. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The Justice Department said it has obtained search warrants this month resulting in the seizure of hundreds of accounts, servers, domain names and "dead drop" Web pages used by the hackers to help siphon data from their victims.

The Department said Microsoft Corp had developed measures to block the hackers and that the company's actions "were a significant part" of the overall U.S. effort to neutralize them.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

National Cyber Security Coordinator to probe reports of snooping by Chinese firm, MEA raises matter with China

The government on Wednesday constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study reports of surveillance of Indians including of political leaders, by Chinese firm Zhenhua Data and the External Affairs Mini...

Police to take final decision on idol height at Durga Puja pandals: Orissa HC

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene on the governments directive regarding the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals, and left for the police to take a call on the matter. The state government had restricted the height o...

Fake currency smuggler sentenced to 5 yrs in jail

A special NIA court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him for smuggling fake Indian currency notes, officials said. Jahirul, 26, a resident of West Bengals Malda, was convicted under ...

Lok Sabha passes bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI's supervision

In a bid to protect the interest of depositors, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI. The Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, 2020 replaces a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020