Realme 7 / 7i with 90Hz display, 64MP quad-camera announced in Indonesia

The Realme 7i has gone official in Indonesia along with the Realme 7. The device comes with a 90Hz display, 64MP AI quad-camera module and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Both the smartphones will go on sale on September 18. The Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue and is priced at IDR 30,99, 000 (approx. Rs 15,300) for the only 8GB+128GB storage model.

On the other hand, the Realme 7 has two color variants- Mist Blue and Mist White and carries a price tag of IDR 38,99,000 (approx. Rs 19,200) for a single 8GB+128 storage model.

Realme 7i: Specifications

The Realme 7i boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a tiny punch-hole that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera powered by a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Under the hood, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology fuels the phone.

As for the cameras, the device has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape Mode, Night Filters, Slow Motion, Portrait Mode, Cinema Mode, UIS Video Stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization and 1080P video recording at 30fps.

For connectivity, you get WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 7i boots Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Realme 7: Specifications

Realme 7 also features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor along with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 expandable storage.

The device houses a 64MP main shooter that incorporates a Sony IMX682 sensor. The primary lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W Portrait Lens with six filters and a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Additional rear camera features include Super Nightscape, Starry Mode, UIS Max Video Stabilization and 4K video shooting at 30fps.

On the front, it packs a 16MP wide-angle lens with Sony IMX 471 sensor. The selfie camera also supports Nightscape, Portrait Mode, 1080P video recording at 30fps and 120fps slo-mo videos shooting.

The Realme 7 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge and runs realme UI Based on Android 10. Connectivity options onboard the phone include WiFi 802.11ac,Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.