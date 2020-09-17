Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 7 / 7i with 90Hz display, 64MP quad-camera announced in Indonesia

Realme 7 also features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor along with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 expandable storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:12 IST
Realme 7 / 7i with 90Hz display, 64MP quad-camera announced in Indonesia

The Realme 7i has gone official in Indonesia along with the Realme 7. The device comes with a 90Hz display, 64MP AI quad-camera module and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Both the smartphones will go on sale on September 18. The Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue and is priced at IDR 30,99, 000 (approx. Rs 15,300) for the only 8GB+128GB storage model.

On the other hand, the Realme 7 has two color variants- Mist Blue and Mist White and carries a price tag of IDR 38,99,000 (approx. Rs 19,200) for a single 8GB+128 storage model.

Realme 7i: Specifications

The Realme 7i boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a tiny punch-hole that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera powered by a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Under the hood, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology fuels the phone.

As for the cameras, the device has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape Mode, Night Filters, Slow Motion, Portrait Mode, Cinema Mode, UIS Video Stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization and 1080P video recording at 30fps.

For connectivity, you get WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 7i boots Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Realme 7: Specifications

Realme 7 also features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor along with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 expandable storage.

The device houses a 64MP main shooter that incorporates a Sony IMX682 sensor. The primary lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W Portrait Lens with six filters and a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Additional rear camera features include Super Nightscape, Starry Mode, UIS Max Video Stabilization and 4K video shooting at 30fps.

On the front, it packs a 16MP wide-angle lens with Sony IMX 471 sensor. The selfie camera also supports Nightscape, Portrait Mode, 1080P video recording at 30fps and 120fps slo-mo videos shooting.

The Realme 7 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge and runs realme UI Based on Android 10. Connectivity options onboard the phone include WiFi 802.11ac,Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna honoured for feeding millions in India amid COVID-19

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna will be honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated, thousands of mile...

Navalny team says Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Will give justice to ex-serviceman in assault case: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government will ensure justice to a Jalgaon-based ex-serviceman who was allegedly attacked by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh accused...

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020