Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets Galactic Blue color variant with MS Dhoni signature

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition with MS Dhoni's signature will go on sale in India starting 24th September via Flipkart. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:12 IST
Image Credit: Flipkart

Oppo India on Saturday launched a new special edition of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in Galactic Blue color option along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's signature on the back panel of the phone.

The special edition has been introduced for ultimate fans of MS Dhoni, the company said in a tweet on Saturday. The new Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue will go on sale in India starting 24th September via Flipkart. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,990.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

For photography, you get a 32MP selfie camera and a quad-camera module on the back comprising a 48MP main shooter powered by a Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP mono camera. The rear camera supports night mode, time-lapse photography, Ultra-Steady Video, 3.0, 960fps slow-motion shots and up to 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Further, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with USB Type-C 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support that fully charges the phone is just 36 minutes. For biometric authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock.

The phone boots ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

