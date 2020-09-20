Left Menu
China's ByteDance seeks $60 billion TikTok valuation - Bloomberg News

China's ByteDance Ltd is seeking a valuation of $60 billion for TikTok as Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc take stakes in the short-video app's business to address U.S. security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:46 IST
File Photo

China's ByteDance Ltd is seeking a valuation of $60 billion for TikTok as Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc take stakes in the short-video app's business to address U.S. security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data on its cloud to comply with U.S. national security requirements, the companies said earlier. Retail giant Walmart said it would take a 7.5% stake in TikTok Global.

The two companies would pay a combined $12 billion for their stakes if they agree to a $60 billion asking price, Bloomberg reported. https://bloom.bg/33H3rT6

