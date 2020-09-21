Left Menu
CIBA develops new product to curb bacterial disease

The specific bacteriophages, which are viruses, would help produce quality shrimp seeds, free from antobiotics, CIBA, established by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said in a release here. "The 'phage prophylaxis and therapy' developed by the research institute is based on bacteriophages which are viruses that kill only specific disease-causing bacteria and act as therapeutic agents in controlling bacterial infections," it said quoting scientists.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:13 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) on Monday said it has developed a 'bacteriophage-based' product that is effective in biocontrol of bacterial diseases in shrimp hatchery settings, killing only specific disease-causing bacteria. The specific bacteriophages, which are viruses, would help produce quality shrimp seeds, free from antobiotics, CIBA, established by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said in a release here.

"The 'phage prophylaxis and therapy' developed by the research institute is based on bacteriophages which are viruses that kill only specific disease-causing bacteria and act as therapeutic agents in controlling bacterial infections," it said quoting scientists. Unlike in the case of antibiotics, bacteriophage therapy has no residual issues and has advantages of being specific to their host bacteria without harming other micro- organisms, it said.

According to Dr S V Alavandi, Principal Scientist and Head of Aquatic Animal Health and Environment Division of CIBA which developed the technology, bacterial diseases like vibriosis in aquaculture hatcheries often cause considerable economic loss to hatchery operators across the globe. "CIBA's new product will be of great use in preventing and controlling such diseases in aquaculture especially in shrimp hatcheries," he said.

CIBA Director K K Vijayan said the product comprises of a "cocktail of phages" which can neutralise a wide range of pathogenic bacteria-causing diseases and is helpful in replacing the use of antibiotics which, according to him, pose the concern of residues and antimicrobial resistance. In order to at popularise the product through large- scale commercial production and marketing, CIBA signed an MoU with Salem Microbes Private Limited in Salem to transfer the technology to the company, the release said.

