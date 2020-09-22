Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an "act of homicide" that can never be justified or tolerated. A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said legislators and politicians who support such laws are "accomplices".

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:52 IST
Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an "act of homicide" that can never be justified or tolerated.

A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said legislators and politicians who support such laws are "accomplices". Catholic healthcare workers must never give active or passive collaboration and governments the right to conscientious objection, it said.

The 20-page document, titled "The Good Samaritan" and written by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican's doctrinal office, incorporated past statements by the Roman Catholic Church on end of life issues but used tougher language. "Euthanasia, therefore, is an intrinsically evil act, in every situation or circumstance," the document said. "Euthanasia is an act of homicide that no end can justify and that does not tolerate any form of complicity or active or passive collaboration."

One section singled out lawmakers, saying that if they approve laws on euthanasia and assisted suicide they become "accomplices of a grave sin that others will execute". Euthanasia involves a physician taking an active role in ending a patient's life whereas in assisted suicide, the doctor provides a lethal substance for the patient to self-administer.

Both are legal to various degrees in about 10 countries and several U.S. states. In February, Portuguese legislators approved bills that would decriminalise euthanasia and assisted suicide. They have not yet become law. New Zealand is due to hold a referendum on both in October.

The document called legitimatising euthanasia or assisted suicide "a sign of the degradation of legal systems". In a section addressed to Catholic health workers, the document said their cooperation "must be excluded" because "we must obey God rather than men".

Governments "must acknowledge the right to conscientious objection" by health care workers, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to dat...

Two hurt as cylinder of truck bursts in Delhi's Dwarka

Two people were injured after the cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.Cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in Sector-20 of Dwarka area, Delhi. Two injured...

Sport-Lack of fans will be devastating for many clubs, says Tranmere chief

The governments decision to halt the return of fans to sporting events in Britain because of a surge in COVID-19 cases could have a devastating impact on the soccer industry, according to Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios. After a diffic...

IndianOil clears plan for Rs 17,825 crore integration project in Gujarat

Oil marketing firm IndianOil Corporation IOC said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved the plan for implementation of a petrochemical and lube integration project at the Gujarat refinery with an estimated cost of Rs 17,825 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020