Top platforms to help student navigate for right scholarship for future study plans abroad

Every year thousands of students aspire to study abroad, and are on a lookout for the right scholarship which can help them to get admission to their dream college. To help the students narrow their search for the best scholarship here is the list of top platforms that can help choose the right scholarship to pursue education overseas

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Every year thousands of students aspire to study abroad, and are on a lookout for the right scholarship which can help them to get admission to their dream college. To help the students narrow their search for the best scholarship here is the list of top platforms that can help choose the right scholarship to pursue education overseas: Edvoy

Edvoy is a digital-driven AI - platform that was created by a highly experienced team at IEC Abroad. It was founded by Sadiq Basha, who is also the CEO and Founder of IEC Abroad. Edvoy focuses on empowering students worldwide through impartial advice by making them informed to make better decisions about their future. It not only helps place students into institutions, but Edvoy makes it a seamless process for the students with the help of a centralized process. Established in 2007, IEC has a multi-lingual team of over 100 highly qualified education consultants and has placed over 20,000 students worldwide. Edvoy further simplifies the application process by navigating the right scholarship options for the students through Artificial Intelligence to help them make the best decision about their academic future in their dream countries, which are the UK, US, Cannada and many more. Study Group

Study Group is the leading global company that prepares international students for university degree programmes, teaches high school education, and teaches English language courses. Study Group owns and operates colleges and has been working with more than 40 universities across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia for 25 years. They foster ambitious students from multiple academic backgrounds and prepare them for success at their chosen university through their on-campus International study centers. Study Group has the most extensive global marketing and recruitment network in the industry, helping the institutions they work with to connect with International students in over 140 countries. Their pathway programs provide the language, academic and social skills that students need for university progression and continued success after they graduate. It helps the students by navigating them through multiple universities and best scholarship packages available to them and making it a hassle-free process for them.

Buddy4study Buddy4study is India's largest scholarship network that provides detailed information about current scholarships and competitions to schools and college students. They provide easy access to scholarships and simplify scholarship accessibility for students and disbursement process for providers. It has helped more than 45,000 students to get scholarships worth more than INR 50 crores through international and national scholarships. It helps in providing matching scholarships based on the profile of a student through email/app notifications. Backed by its robust scholarship search engine, it is the only platform in the country that allows both seekers and scholarship providers to access curated scholarship information across the globe.

Leverage Edu Founded in 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu is one of the world's fastest-growing ed-tech companies. It is an AI-enabled market place that empowers students across India to choose the best-matched career and higher education options, with one-touch access to personalized mentors and leading global universities. The platform brings together 2000 + mentors from around the world today. It is transforming access to higher education and accelerating exponential career growth by coordinating mentorship, breaking traditional systems, and helping new students jump over the artificial high walls. It further uses AI to help students in pursuit of finding their best-matched scholarship according to their profile. The company also helps enrolled students on its platform with value-added services like education loans, accommodation options, and long - term mentoring. (ANI)

