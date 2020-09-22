Left Menu
HMD Global expands worldwide product portfolio

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, on Tuesday announced two new entry-level smartphones, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, along with a new accessories range and HMD Connect Pro for enterprises.

Updated: 22-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand of mobile phones, on Tuesday announced two new entry-level smartphones, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, along with a new accessories range and HMD Connect Pro for enterprises. "It's truly been a transformational year, and we've adapted to the changing times.

"I am excited to broaden our value-add services for enterprise with the introduction of HMD Connect Pro, offering unprecedented levels of flexibility and security," HMD Global Chief Executive Officer Florian Seiche said. He added that Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are important new updates to the company's core-value smartphone range.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October at an average global retail price of 159 euros (about Rs 13,686), while Nokia 2.4 will be available globally from September-end at an average global retail price of 119 euros (about 10,245), a statement said. The company also said it is starting global sales of its Nokia 8.3 5G, starting at a global average price of 599 euros (about Rs 51,572).

"I am proud to see the truly future-proof 5G experience of our Nokia 8.3 5G reaching the hands of consumers starting from today, and excited for our partnership with 'No Time To Die' (movie) – proving a Nokia phone really is the only gadget you'll ever need," Seiche said. The company also announced the launch of new Nokia-branded audio accessories featuring the Nokia Earbuds Lite, and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with integrated microphone — the first in the portfolio along with protective cases.

"Our commitment to delivering premium experiences at accessible price points extends beyond phones. Today, we're bringing the same quality you would expect from a Nokia phone to our new range of accessories," Alexander Lambeek, Global Head of Accessories at HMD Global, said. HMD Connect Pro will offer enterprises an easy way to keep their smartphones and other devices connected across the globe in a secure and transparent way.

The service offers centralised SIM management, giving total control and fraud prevention, with securely routed real-time usage information, live diagnostics and troubleshooting, the company said in a statement. HMD Connect Pro will be available for enterprises and enterprise resellers from October starting with Australia, Finland, France, Indonesia, Italy, Netherlands, UK and US.

