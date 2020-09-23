Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

"...Whilst change doesn't happen overnight, today marks an important step in the right direction." Carolyn Everson, Vice President for Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook, said the agreement "has aligned the industry on the brand safety floor and suitability framework, giving us all a unified language to move forward on the fight against hate online." SCEPTICAL Campaigners who want more regulation of social media companies have been sceptical of voluntary measures such as those announced on Wednesday. "Any progress in reducing harmful online content is to be welcomed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:31 IST
Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have agreed with big advertisers on first steps to curb harmful content online, following boycotts of social media platforms that advertisers had accused of tolerating hate speech.

The agreement comes three months after Facebook was hit by a boycott from major advertisers in the wake of anti-racism demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, an American Black man, in police custody. Advertisers have complained for years that big social media companies do too little to prevent ads from appearing alongside hate speech, fake news and other harmful content. Big tech companies, meanwhile, want to be seen as taking action on the issue to fend off calls for more regulation.

Under the deal, announced on Wednesday by the World Federation of Advertisers, common definitions would be adopted for forms of harmful content such as hate speech and bullying, and platforms would adopt harmonised reporting standards. The platforms agreed to have some practices reviewed by external auditors, and to give advertisers more control of what content is displayed alongside their ads. The deal comes less than six weeks before a polarising U.S. presidential election.

"This is a significant milestone in the journey to rebuild trust online," said Luis Di Como, executive vice president of global media at Unilever , one of the world's biggest advertisers. "...Whilst change doesn't happen overnight, today marks an important step in the right direction." Carolyn Everson, Vice President for Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook, said the agreement "has aligned the industry on the brand safety floor and suitability framework, giving us all a unified language to move forward on the fight against hate online."

SCEPTICAL Campaigners who want more regulation of social media companies have been sceptical of voluntary measures such as those announced on Wednesday.

"Any progress in reducing harmful online content is to be welcomed. However, up to now voluntary action from social media companies has rarely lived up to its initial promises. So time will tell how much of a difference this latest industry-led initiative will make," David Babbs of UK-based group Clean Up the Internet told Reuters by email. The Stop Hate for Profit campaign behind the Facebook boycott is backed by the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, two of the oldest and biggest anti-racism campaign groups in the United States. The campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In a statement last week, it said: "Facebook’s failures lead to real-life violence and sow division, and we’re calling on the company to improve its policies. We need to urge people to vote and demand Facebook stop undermining our democracy. Enough is enough."

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguar burned by wildfires in Brazil is helped back to health

The caged jaguar, hit by a tranquilizer dart, rises with a pained growl on to her bandaged, burned paws.The spotted female, named Amanaci, is one of countless victims of the worst wildfires ever recorded in Brazils Pantanal, the worlds larg...

We would be down 3-0 without Jerami Grant: Nuggets head coach Malone

Denver Nuggets found a new hero in Jerami Grant on Tuesday night as they registered a 114-106 victory over the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. While Jamal Murray piled 28 points, 12 assists, and eight boards, head coac...

Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID cases spike

Iraqi doctor Tariq Al-Sheibani remembers little else beyond cowering on the ground as a dozen relatives of a patient, who had just died of COVID-19, beat him unconscious.About two hours later the 47-year-old director of Al-Amal Hospital in ...

Pandemic slashes worldwide income from work by a tenth - ILO

Income earned from work worldwide dropped by an estimated 10.7, or 3.5 trillion, in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago, the International Labour Organization ILO said on Wednesday.The figure, which does no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020