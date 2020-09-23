Left Menu
8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE go on sale in India via Apple Store online

Updated: 23-09-2020 18:52 IST
8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE go on sale in India via Apple Store online
Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple's latest products including the Watch Series 6, Watch SE and the new 8th generation iPad which were unveiled at the Time Flies event on September 15 have gone on sale in India via the Apple Store online which was launched earlier today by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Here are the key features and Indian prices of the new products:

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 features an Always-On OLED Retina display which is up to 2.5 times brighter than the Watch Series 5 and is powered by S6 SiP that runs up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation S5 chip.

As for health and fitness monitoring functions, the new watch series comes with a blood oxygen sensor for 24/7 on-demand monitoring of blood oxygen level, ECG app, irregular heart rhythm notification, Sleep app and other features.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm cases and multiple color options:

The 40mm GPS model with an aluminum case is priced starting at Rs 40,900 while the GPS+Cellular model is priced at Rs 49,900. On the other hand, the GPS+Cellular model with Stainless steel case is priced at Rs 69,900 and the model with a Titanium case and Sport Loop costs Rs 79,900. The GPS+Cellular model with Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Loop is priced at Rs 73,900.

The 44mm GPS model with an aluminum case costs Rs 43,900 and the GPS+Cellular model is priced at Rs 52,900. While the 44mm Watch Series 6 with Stainless Steel Case (GPS + Cellular) costs Rs 73,900, the Titanium Case variant with Sport Loop is priced at Rs 83,900. The GPS + Cellular model with Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Loop costs Rs 77,900.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE comes with the same design and larger Retina Display as the Watch Series 6 and packs S5 dual-core System in Package (SiP). Health and fitness features include low-range VO2 Max for measuring blood oxygen level, sleep tracking, and automatic handwashing detection.

It also comes in two variants:

GPS (Aluminum Case + Sport Band)

  • 40mm - Rs 29,900
  • 44mm - Rs 32,900

GPS+Cellular (Aluminum Case + Sport Band/Solo Loop)

  • 40mm - Rs 33,900
  • 44mm - Rs 36,900

iPad 8th gen

The new 8th generation iPad comes with a 10.2-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch display and 8MP rear camera that supports 3x video zoom. The device is powered by the A12 Bionic chip and runs iOS 14.

The iPad 8th gen offers two storage options- 32GB/128GB and has two varaints:

WiFi

  • 32GB - Rs 29,900
  • 128GB - Rs 37,900

WiFi+Cellular

  • 32GB - Rs 41,900
  • 128GB - Rs 49,900

