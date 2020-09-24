Samsung brings new ECG monitoring feature on Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are receiving yet another next-generation feature, an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, to monitor the users' heart rhythm for irregularities and scanning for signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

The new ECG Monitor app which recently got clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now available in the U.S. through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature is available only on Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 connected with a compatible Galaxy smartphone with Android 9.0 or above.

Samsung noted that the ECG Monitor app does not aim to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment and is for information purposes only. So, users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without the consultation of a qualified healthcare professional.

Apart from the ECG feature, the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor to measure and track oxygen saturation over time. Users can measure VO2max, an indicator of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. The advanced sleep-tracking features onboard the watch record users' REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time and calculate a score that helps improve the quality of sleep or rest.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 also packs multiple health and wellness monitoring features. These include Running Analysis, VO2 max and over 39 workout modes. It also provides access to a huge library of guided meditation programs via an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app Calm.