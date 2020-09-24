Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung brings new ECG monitoring feature on Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2

The new ECG Monitor app which recently got clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now available in the U.S. through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature is available only on Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 paired with a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 9.0 or above.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:27 IST
Samsung brings new ECG monitoring feature on Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2
Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are receiving yet another next-generation feature, an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, to monitor the users' heart rhythm for irregularities and scanning for signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

The new ECG Monitor app which recently got clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now available in the U.S. through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature is available only on Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 connected with a compatible Galaxy smartphone with Android 9.0 or above.

Samsung noted that the ECG Monitor app does not aim to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment and is for information purposes only. So, users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without the consultation of a qualified healthcare professional.

Apart from the ECG feature, the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor to measure and track oxygen saturation over time. Users can measure VO2max, an indicator of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. The advanced sleep-tracking features onboard the watch record users' REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time and calculate a score that helps improve the quality of sleep or rest.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 also packs multiple health and wellness monitoring features. These include Running Analysis, VO2 max and over 39 workout modes. It also provides access to a huge library of guided meditation programs via an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app Calm.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Global banking recovery will stretch to 2023 and beyond: S&P

COVID-19 and the oil price shock of 2020 are taking a heavy toll on global banks, SP Global Ratings said on Thursday adding that it will be difficult for them to return to pre-crisis levels in the next three years. To estimate the shape of ...

799 new COVID-19 cases detected in Pak, tally reaches 308,217

Pakistans coronavirus cases reached 308,217 after 799 new infections were reported across the country on Thursday, the health ministry said. At least eight people died of the disease, taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 6,437, wh...

Stolen plane in Mexico flies to Venezuela before crashing in Guatemala

A business jet that was reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle on Wednesday near a hidden airstrip after making a mysterious trip to Venezuela, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of drugs and weapons. In a statemen...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market anti-cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market anti-cancer drug Palbociclib Capsules. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020