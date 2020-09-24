Left Menu
MG Motor India unveils premium SUV Gloster

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster equipped with the first level of autonomous driving feature. Customers can pre-book with down payment of Rs 1 lakh at the company's dealerships or online, MG Motor India said. The Gloster is powered by a 2-litre turbo diesel engine delivering power of 218 ps.

24-09-2020
MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster equipped with the first level of the autonomous driving feature. The company also opened pre-bookings for the vehicle, which will be launched in the market in October when its full prices will also be announced. Customers can pre-book with a down payment of Rs 1 lakh at the company's dealerships or online, MG Motor India said.

The Gloster is powered by a 2-liter turbo diesel engine delivering power of 218 ps. It is equipped with features such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), front collision warning (FCW), automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning (LDW), blind-spot detection (BSD), and automatic parking assistant (APA) which help driver of the vehicle during the driving journey. MG Motor India President and CEO Rajeev Chaba said the Gloster has the first level of autonomous driving, Level-1, with Level-5 being a fully autonomous vehicle.

"This is the beginning of MG's journey in autonomous vehicles... We are beginning a new chapter in India's auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. There are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS technology," he said in a statement. The MG Gloster also has MG i-SMART technology that includes features such as critical tire pressure voice alert, Shortpedia App that gives short news summaries in English and Hindi, and anti-theft immobilization via smartphone that remotely halts the engine ignition.

"It comes with 3D maps from MapMyIndia which includes COVID testing center locations in maps apart from various alerts like potholes and speed alerts.," the company said. In addition to these, Gloster customers will also get Apple Watch Connectivity and can operate their Gaana app with voice control, alongside personalized welcome and greeting messages, it added.

