LG offering three months of Apple Music free to Smart TV users worldwide

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 10:53 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

Starting this week, LG Smart TVs, including OLED models and QNED models, have added support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music. To celebrate this milestone, the company is offering three months of Apple Music free to its Smart TV users worldwide.

The 3-month free Apple Music trial is available via the Apple Music app on compatible LG Smart TVs produced in 2018 or later, running on webOS 4.0 or higher. It is also available on lifestyle screen models such as StanbyME, StanbyME Go, and the MyView Smart Monitor.

Apple Music offers an ad-free experience, featuring a vast library with over 100 million songs and 30,000 expertly curated playlists. LG Smart TV users can seamlessly access Apple Music by voice command, in the LG Content Store, Apps or through the Music Quick Card on the Home Screen.

For LG TVs that do not support Dolby Atmos, users can still enjoy the mesmerizing sound of Dolby Atmos by connecting to a Dolby Atmos LG soundbar. Moreover, LG Smart TVs can connect directly with Apple AirPods or other Apple devices via Bluetooth to deliver the immersive sound quality of Dolby Atmos.

"The introduction of Dolby Atmos through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen. LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices," said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company.

