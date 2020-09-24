Left Menu
Researchers at IIT-M develop inhouse microprocessor 'MOUSHIK'

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here have indigenously developed microprocessor 'MOUSHIK' aimed at serving the Internet of Things devices, under the Centre's Digital India 'smart cities' initiative.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:11 IST
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here have indigenously developed microprocessor 'MOUSHIK' aimed at serving the Internet of Things devices, under the Centre's Digital India 'smart cities' initiative. The project is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

'MOUSHIK' was conceptualized, designed, and developed at the Pratap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture of the RISE Group, department of computer science and engineering, IIT Madras, a press release said. "There are three steps involved in the making of a microprocessor, namely Design, Fabrication and Post-Silicon Boot-up," IIT Madras, department of computer science and engineering, professor Kamakoti Veezhinathan said.

All the three processes (design, fabrication, and post-silicon boot up) for 'MOUSHIK' were undertaken in India demonstrating the 'Atma Nirbhar' ecosystem in Digital Design, Veezhinathan, who is also part of the Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Group, said. The field applications of the microprocessor include -- smart cards including credit cards, debit cards, electronic voting machines, and office management systems, the release added.

