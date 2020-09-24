Cotelligent's parent company TechDemocracy is recognized by Gartner as a Niche Player in August 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:28 IST
HYDERABAD, India and PISCATAWAY, N. J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechDemocracy LLC, USA, a fast-growing Cyber Security Services and Product company, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Niche Player in the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management for its product Intellicta. TechDemocracy was one of the 15 risk management technology providers that were evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "By 2025, 50% of global midmarket and large enterprises will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their business's ecosystem, up from 10% in 2018. Through 2025, IT risk management solutions will evolve to support risk management capabilities including Cloud, OT, Internet of Things (IoT) and the social media environments of 80% of digital businesses." (Ref. Gartner Magic Quadrant Report – 2020).

TechDemocracy believes in the ability of its product Intellicta to provide a platform to help senior business decision-makers to evaluate the in-depth effectiveness of their cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance programs. Intellicta is the platform to deliver enterprises a holistic assessment of their Cybersecurity, Compliance, Technology Risk, and Governance situation. Intellicta is a standards-based IT Risk Management platform that has Risk Register capabilities which objectively quantify and qualify the entire technology risk and compliance posture of the business by identifying any gaps in real-time. This helps enterprises to understand how secure they truly are. Also, the platform facilitates effective communications between senior management, security leaders, the Board of Directors and those who are responsible for operations oversight.

TechDemocracy identifies itself as unique from the other competitors with a very strong focused and client centric product roadmap, which solves the real pain points and provides executive Insights into the overall Technology Risk, Threat Indicators and monitors in real-time the security posture of organizations in a single pane view. "Our goal is to help Cyber and Business leadership to prioritize risk investments and track progress and capacity continuously to measure the resiliency towards threats and vulnerabilities," says Sushil Madhukar, Sr. Director, Global Business Enablement, TechDemocracy. TechDemocracy launched a new version of Intellicta in June this year with enhanced functionality which includes AI/ML and Predictive Risk Analytics using VERTICA. (Vertica is a Microfocus Company). "The VERTICA partnership has helped Intellicta to handle information from just about any device or data source. It examines the data to see if certain infractions are occurring, controls are being violated, and if trends are developing around these anomalies," says Ken Pfeil, CSO, TechDemocracy.

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About TechDemocracy LLC TechDemocracy is a Cyber Security Services and Product based company established in the year 2000. It is a trusted, global cyber risk assurance solutions provider whose DNA is rooted in cyber advisory, managed and implementation services. It is an advisor and integrator at heart, striving to create centers of excellence globally to provide cybersecurity services, analyzing and scoring compliance, risk, security, and governance situational awareness across any size enterprise.

TechDemocracy' s proprietary platform, Intellicta with its standards-based framework assesses and analyzes the effectiveness of existing security solutions by protecting your entire enterprise and offer companies a consolidated real-time view of their risk, security, governance and compliance posture. ( www.TechDemocracy.com ) Cotelligent India Pvt Ltd, an Indian affiliate of TechDemocracy, is an integral part of the Indian Cyber Security Products & Services Eco system. Cotelligent is well recognized for its efforts in Cyber Security by organizations like DSCI. (www.cotelligent.com) PWR PWR.

