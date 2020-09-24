Google Nest Audio specs, images leaked through retailer listing

Google's upcoming smart speaker, Nest Audio, has been listed by an online retailer ahead of its official launch which is expected to be at Google's "Launch Night In" event on September 30.

The Google Nest Audio has been listed by American retailer Lowe's on its website, revealing the key specifications and images of the smart speaker. According to the listing, the Google-Assistant enabled smart speaker measures 6.89 x 4.88 x 3.07-inches and weighs 2.64lbs, a little over 1kg.

Image Credit: Lowe's

The upcoming audio smart speaker features a fabric cover and four LED indicators that illustrate the status of Google-Assistant whether it is activated or not. There is a mute button on the back of the Google Nest Audio. When turned on, it will stop triggering the Google Assistant, even if you say 'Hey Google'.

As per the retail listing, the Nest Audio will be priced at USD 99.99. The package contents will include the speaker itself, power adapter and cable and a user manual.

Notably, Twitter user Marcos Frausto also spotted the smart speaker on a Walmart Outlet and shared pictures of the retail packaging. As spotted in leaked images from two different sources, Google is confirmed to offer the device in Black and White (Chalk) color options with a one-year warranty.