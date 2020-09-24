Left Menu
Cameras at Tis Hazari district court on test basis for audio-video recording of proceedings

In a major bid to ensure transparency, the apex court had in 2017 favoured the installation of CCTV cameras with audio recording of all court proceedings, including in its own complex along with those of the high courts and tribunals. The top court had observed that the constitutional courts in other countries have audio and video recording, as it is not a matter of privacy of judges..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:23 IST
In a step towards greater transparency, cameras have been installed in a courtroom at Tis Hazari district courts complex here for audio-video recording of proceedings on a test basis. Three cameras, including a fish eye camera for having a clear video recording of proceedings of the court, have been installed, said a source.

The infrastructure has been installed last week in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra as a pilot project, the source said. “Five mikes have also been installed for recording the arguments made by lawyers/litigants, testimony of witnesses and orders pronounced by the court,” he said.

He further said Tis Hazari district court is currently testing the ambitious project wherein the audio-video recording of the court proceedings will be preserved and after successful testing in the Magistrate's court, deliberations will be made to install the devices in other courts as well. In a major bid to ensure transparency, the apex court had in 2017 favoured the installation of CCTV cameras with audio recording of all court proceedings, including in its own complex along with those of the high courts and tribunals.

