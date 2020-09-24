Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambridge Analytica ex-boss banned from running companies

Britain's Insolvency Service said Thursday that Alexander Nix is banned from running companies after he permitted Cambridge Analytica's parent firm, SCL Elections Ltd., and connected firms to “market themselves as offering potentially unethical services to prospective clients.” UK-based Cambridge Analytica was accused of playing a key role in the 2014 breach of 87 million Facebook users' personal data. The company denied it used the data for Trump's 2016 election campaign, but some former employees have disputed that.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:07 IST
Cambridge Analytica ex-boss banned from running companies
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The former boss of Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm brought down by a scandal over how it obtained Facebook users' private data, has been banned from holding company directorships for seven years. Britain's Insolvency Service said Thursday that Alexander Nix is banned from running companies after he permitted Cambridge Analytica's parent firm, SCL Elections Ltd., and connected firms to "market themselves as offering potentially unethical services to prospective clients." UK-based Cambridge Analytica was accused of playing a key role in the 2014 breach of 87 million Facebook users' personal data.

The company denied it used the data for Trump's 2016 election campaign, but some former employees have disputed that. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that it was "entirely possible" the social media data ended up being used in Russian propaganda efforts. Cambridge Analytica and other connected firms under Nix's leadership filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

A statement from the Insolvency Service said Thursday that investigators' enquiries confirmed that "SCL Elections had repeatedly offered shady political services to potential clients over a number of years." "The unethical services offered by the companies included bribery or honey trap stings, voter disengagement campaigns, obtaining information to discredit political opponents and spreading information anonymously in political campaigns," the statement said. "Alexander Nix's actions did not meet the appropriate standard for a company director and his disqualification from managing limited companies for a significant amount of time is justified in the public interest," said chief investigator Mark Bruce.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Samsung today introduced a new 5G indoor small cell, Link Cell, that ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum. It will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises manufa...

Kerala CPI condemns linking Left leaders to Delhi riots case

The Kerala state executive of the CPI on Thursday alleged the police was trying to frame its leaders, including Annie Raja, in the Delhi riots case and condemned it. It alleged that the Delhi police tried to suppress the right to protest pe...

Necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh

With another round of talks on the border standoff with China likely soon, India on Thursday said it is necessary to ensure stability on the ground while the two sides work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction a...

Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu

Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmirs Budgam district, were cremated here on Thursday. Singh, who was BDC chairman of Khag block, left for hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020