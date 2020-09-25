Lenovo Announces Smart And Intuitive AI-Enabled Yoga Slim 7i In India

Mumbai Lenovo, the global technology giant, recently announced the launch of the Yoga Slim 7i laptops in India. The chic ultrabook is a great all-rounder, designed for the modern worker looking for a powerful machine that fits right into his or her busy lifestyle. You can buy a stylus along with this 2-in-1 convertible, to additionally make it incredibly versatile for students to sketch and take notes with. This new premium laptop powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is decked with top-notch timesaving and AI-enabled attention-sensing features, which enable users to complete simple tasks with minimal effort.

Your perfect companion in the current scenario Being locked indoors for over five months, by now we have all found our own innovative ways to efficiently juggle household chores, with our profession. Whether you are a work from the home executive, a mother helping her kids with online assignments, a student preparing for competitive exams, or unwinding with a movie after a difficult day, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultrabook is just what you need. Intelligent, Swift, and Secure Powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ 7 (Ice-lake 10nm) processor, and a high-capacity 4 cell 60 watt-per-hour battery with Rapid Charge Pro, this ultra-slim laptop promises maximum productivity by delivering advanced performance at an incredible speed; allowing users to confidently open multiple apps and run heavy tasks seamlessly.

The laptop includes the Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize battery life by an average of up to 20% (based on Intel® verification testing). Yoga Slim 7i allows users to smartly manage their day with voice assistants like Alexa and Cortana and allows facial recognition with Windows Hello. Taking privacy and security to the next level, the laptop is equipped with AI-powered attention sensing software - Glance by Mirametrix which includes features such as Smart Display for securing on-screen confidential content. It's Snap Window feature also helps users move the content from the display to a connected monitor, and the power button comes equipped with a fingerprint reader for maximum security.

Sleek, Trendy, and Immersive This Intel-based laptop comes with a robust all-aluminum slate-gray body, whose matte finish does a good job at hiding fingerprints, edged with razor-thin 4-sided bezels and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a raised edge just above the webcam that enables it to be lifted with one hand. The Yoga Slim 7i offers a Full HD IPS display, integrated with Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super-Resolution for crisp imagery, and smarter viewing experience. It is also equipped with Intel Iris Plus graphics that allows high-resolution video editing and photo processing, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics for additional graphics acceleration for AAA games. Yoga Slim 7i cast in an all-aluminum unibody design with 180-degree hinges weighs only 1.36 kgs with a 15.1mm thickness. Users can also enjoy an immersive cinematic experience with full surround sound and three-dimensional audio, offered by the Dolby Atmos Speaker System in the laptop and front-facing speakers.

During the launch, Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, "The pace of disruption in the technology market is raising the bar for innovation in the PC segment, and customers today are demanding for smarter, lighter, portable, stylish, and high-performance laptops. Lenovo is already a leader in the Ultraslim segment in India with a 32% share year to date for FY19-20, according to the GfK Feb 2020 data. With the launch of Yoga Slim 7i, Lenovo continues to provide breakthrough innovation in the category since its launch in 2012 and the machine has been thoughtfully built with intrinsic details to meet customer demands. We continue to raise the bar on innovation in PCs with smarter and intuitive features supported by machine learning and AI." Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultrabook Features at a Glance • Powered by 10th generation Intel® Core™ i7 (Ice-lake 10nm) processor • Better battery life with Lenovo Q-Control and Rapid Charge Pro technology. • Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature • Integrated with IR camera that has features such as Windows Hello and Glance by Mirametrix • FHD IPS display with Intel® Iris® Plus graphics feature • Built with 4.0W Dolby Atmos® Speaker System and Dolby Vision™ • Edged with razor-thin bezels, starts at 15.1mm thickness and 1.36kg • Fastest connectivity with 2X2 AX Wi-Fi 6 & Thunderbolt 3 • Up to 512GB SSD storage & Up to 16GB LPDDR4X 3200 memory • Windows 10 • Dimensions: 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 Price and availability The ultrabook is available offline at all exclusive Lenovo stores. As a launch special, you get an additional two-year warranty with accidental damage coverage with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i base model that is being offered at a special price of INR 79,990 upwards.

Presentations, number crunching, designing, music, movies… whatever you wish to do, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is made for everyone! Interested in Buying the New Yoga Slim 7i