Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims

Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region. "The Three-Body Problem" and two sequels were written by Liu Cixin.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:13 IST
Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix Inc, in a response to U.S. senators' concerns over the company's plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author's views on the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

"The Three-Body Problem" and two sequels were written by Liu Cixin. Netflix announced this month that it was turning the books into a live-action, English-language TV series led by D.B Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of HBO megahit "Game of Thrones" .

Liu serves as a consulting producer on the project. "Mr. Liu is the author of the book not the creator of this show. We do not agree with his comments, which are entirely unrelated to his book or this Netflix show," said Netflix Global Public Policy Vice President Dean Garfield in a letter to the senators.

"If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty," Liu told the New Yorker magazine in 2019. "If you were to loosen up the country a bit, the consequences would be terrifying."

The senators also asked Netflix to reconsider the implications of providing a platform to Liu in producing this project. The Netflix streaming service is available in more than 190 countries but does not operate in China.

The United States and human rights groups have criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs. China's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang, calling the facilities vocational and educational institutions and accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an onl...

IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh heads back home after securing flight from Dubai

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh avoided being stuck in a Dubai hotel room as he secured a flight to head back to Australia. Marsh who was playing for SunRisers Hyderabad SRH was ruled out of the Indian Premier League IPL after suffering an ankle...

Wealthy Britons step up citizenship shopping to thwart Brexit

The number of British entrepreneurs looking to buy citizenship from countries offering visa-free access to the European Union has risen sharply, investment migration firms say, as prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and th...

Hyundai’s New Brand Campaign SMART CARS FOR SMART INDIA for Millennial Indian Customers

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Hyundai, presents the Smartest Choice for tech savvy Smart Indians seeking quality and distinction The New Brand Campaign highlights product offerings that are Smart on Style, Substance and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020