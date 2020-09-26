Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary hit by large cyber attack from Asia -Magyar Telekom

The attack came in several waves, disrupted the services of some financial institutions and caused gaps in Magyar Telekom's services in certain areas of Budapest before it was the repelled by the company.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:48 IST
Hungary hit by large cyber attack from Asia -Magyar Telekom
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian financial institutions and telecoms infrastructure were hit with a powerful cyber attack on Thursday from computer servers located in Russia, China and Vietnam, telecoms firm Magyar Telekom said. The event was a distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack where hackers attempt to overwhelm a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it.

The volume of the attack was 10 times higher than that of usual DDoS attacks, the company said. "That means that this was one of the biggest hacker attacks in Hungary ever, both in its size and complexity," it said.

"Russian, Chinese and Vietnamese hackers tried to launch a DDoS attack against Hungarian financial institutions, but they tried to overwhelm the networks of Magyar Telekom as well," the company said. The attack came in several waves, disrupted the services of some financial institutions and caused gaps in Magyar Telekom's services in certain areas of Budapest before it was the repelled by the company.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an onl...

IPL 13: Mitchell Marsh heads back home after securing flight from Dubai

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh avoided being stuck in a Dubai hotel room as he secured a flight to head back to Australia. Marsh who was playing for SunRisers Hyderabad SRH was ruled out of the Indian Premier League IPL after suffering an ankle...

Wealthy Britons step up citizenship shopping to thwart Brexit

The number of British entrepreneurs looking to buy citizenship from countries offering visa-free access to the European Union has risen sharply, investment migration firms say, as prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and th...

Hyundai’s New Brand Campaign SMART CARS FOR SMART INDIA for Millennial Indian Customers

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Hyundai, presents the Smartest Choice for tech savvy Smart Indians seeking quality and distinction The New Brand Campaign highlights product offerings that are Smart on Style, Substance and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020